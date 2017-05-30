NFCC graduates honored at Spring 2017 ceremony

North Florida Community College (NFCC) awarded 127 students with degrees or certificates at the conclusion of its Spring Term 2017. Graduates were honored at NFCC’s Spring 2017 Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, May 2 at Van H. Priest Auditorium. Robert S. Mixon, Public Affairs Manager for Foley Cellulose/ Georgia–Pacific LLC, was guest speaker at the commencement ceremony.

Mixon congratulated the graduates and shared how knowledge, service, leadership and character are crucial to their success moving forward. “Cultivate your mind with a constant quest for knowledge; concern yourself with giving back to your school, community, family and friends; do not be afraid to challenge the status quo; and demonstrate respect, responsibility, trustworthiness and fairness.”

NFCC is proud to recognize its Spring 2017 graduates and applauds their accomplishments.

“This is North Florida’s 59th year of providing services to our community. This is a very special occasion for all of us on stage,” said NFCC President John Grosskopf. “Commencement is the culmination of a great effort on the part of students, faculty and staff at North Florida Community College. It takes all of us – teachers, administrators, staff, family and friends – working with you, students, to help you reach your educational goals.”