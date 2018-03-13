NFCC Foundation to host anniversary gala April 14

Story Submitted

The North Florida Community College Foundation has an elegant night of dinner, dancing, and dueling pianos planned for its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala on Saturday, April 14. The opportunity to purchase tickets to the gala is open to the entire NFCC family – alumni, students, employees and the community. It will be a night to remember and proceeds benefit student scholarships at NFCC.

“The NFCC Foundation is proud to celebrate the College’s 60th anniversary in 2018 and looks forward to bringing friends, classmates, and the NFCC family and community together to celebrate this milestone in our history while also raising money for student scholarships,” said Dr. Cheryl S. James, Executive Director of Development and External Affairs. “We have different sponsorship levels available and will accept new sponsors and seat reservations through the Friday, April 6 deadline. It is going to be a fun night for a good cause with proceeds benefitting our students.”

Historically, the NFCC Gymnasium, located in the Colin P. Kelly Fitness and Wellness Center (Bldg. 12), has been the location of College dances and celebrations. On Saturday, April 14, the gym will be transformed into an elegant venue worthy of NFCC’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala.

Entertainment for the night is the Dueling Pianos International. They can be described in one word – fun. The high energy, all request, sing along, clap along, comedy piano show features two sharp-witted, incredibly talented musicians with two grand pianos on stage. Their musical repertoire ranges from Classic Rock to Country, Hard Rock to R&B, and Show Tunes to Top 40.

Covington’s Dining & Catering is providing “A Taste of Elegance” for the event that includes wonderful hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert. It is going to be a night to remember.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit www.nfcc.edu/60thanniversarygala or contact the NFCC Foundation at (850) 973-9414 or foundation@nfcc.edu.