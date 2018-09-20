NFCC announces first-ever Pink Pumpkin Run

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Running 5Ks for the purpose of raising awareness for a subject is quite common and, now, it's about to happen in Madison. Brought to you by North Florida Community College's (NFCC) Fitness and Wellness Center, you can participate in the Pink Pumpkin Run 5K, taking place on Friday, Oct. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

The first-ever Pink Pumpkin Run 5K will promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fun and challenging 5K run/walk.

Pre-registration by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, is only $15. Late registration will be $20. On-site registration will begin at 3 p.m. on the day of the race at the Colin P. Kelly Fitness Center on NFCC's campus.

According to the entry form, event t-shirts will only be guaranteed to paid, pre-registered runners that turn in their form before the specified deadline. Early packet pick-up will also take place on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Kelly Center Multi-Purpose Room.

Signed entry forms and fees are to be sent to North Florida Community College ATTN: Tyler Coody, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., Madison, Fla. 32340. For more information, log onto Facebook and type "Pink Pumpkin Run-5K" in the search bar. You may also call Coody at (850) 973-1639 or email him at coodyt@nfcc.edu.