NFC artists showcase their talent

Cheltsie Holbrook

cheltsie@greenepublishing.com

The North Florida College (NFC) Hardee Center for the Arts was full of beautiful masterpieces Thursday night, Nov. 21, for the 2019 NFC Student Art Show. The art was exhibited from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and attendees enjoyed a variety of refreshments as they strolled around the room looking at the art.

The masterpieces showcased were created throughout the year by NFC studio art students. The art displayed came from all classes, which consisted of drawing, painting, design, sculpture and ceramics.

Art teacher, Lisa Thompson, has been with NFC since January of 2015 and always looks forward to the art show. "The NFC Student Art Show is one of my favorite events of the year as it allows me to publicly recognize students' hard work and invite their friends and family to see the art in a formal space. I hope that participating in this exhibit encourages students to pursue their talents," stated Thompson.