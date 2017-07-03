New Band Director takes over at MCHS

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Turning around the band program at Madison County High School (MCHS) would be a tall order for any band director. Once the envy of many schools throughout the area, the MCHS “Vaquero Guard” marching band program has, in recent years, become a mere shadow of its once glorious self. Fortunately for Justin Bell, the new band director at MCHS, fulfilling tall orders is nothing new. That has nothing to do with his tall stature, standing well over six feet tall. When Bell, a native of Tennessee, took over as band director in Lewis County, Tn., the band had only four students. Bell was told he had two years in which to turn the program around, or else the space used for the school's band room would be turned into other office space. When Bell left Lewis County for Madison County, the band there had grown to nearly sixty students and had won numerous band competitions.

Bell's wife, Letitia had similar success growing the middle school band program in Lewis County from 12 students to over 160. Letitia will be teaching band at Madison County Central School during the coming school year.

When asked about the success he built in Lewis County, Bell's answer was simple. “I don't think any school band really works any harder than any other school band. I think the real key to success comes down to having pride in what you're doing,” said Bell. “[In the band] you learn to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

For Bell, parental and community involvement will be crucial to helping build the program. Bell will be seeking help and involvement from an active group of parents in order to operate a successful Band Booster organization.

Bell will get things started with the MCHS Vaquero Guard with a mandatory band camp starting Monday, July 17. This camp is required of any student wishing to be part of the MCHS Vaquero Guard marching band this year. The camp will run from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21; and Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

Bell and his wife are the proud parents of three small children. The oldest will be starting pre-school this coming year, the youngest is an eight-week-old infant.