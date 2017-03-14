New armor for police K9

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Police Department's K9, Bolt, has received a bullet and stab protective vest. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Taunton, Ma. Its mission is to provide K9 protective vests to law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. It was established in 2009, and has provided over 2,400 protective vests to agencies in all 50 states. All of the vests are made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, Mi.

According to Bolt's handler, K9 Officer Anthony Land, Bolt is a three-year-old Belgain Malinois and he has been working with the Police Department since July 2016. Belgian Malinois are hailed as one of the most accomplished police and military dog breeds. Boldt’s new vest will keep him safe as he and Officer Land protect and serve the Madison community.