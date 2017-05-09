Nestle Waters pledges help with project

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the regular meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, April 26, the Board heard a project proposal to recharge the aquifer for the area. According to a project proposal prepared by Madison County Coordinator Brian Kauffman, the total project cost is $2,500,000. The County is requesting funding from the Department of Environmental Protection in the amount of $2,150,000. Nestles Waters has agreed to contribute $225,000 to the project; Madison County will pay $75,000; and the Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) will contribute $50,000. According to the project proposal, the “Madison Blue Springs Aquifer Recharge project is a water supply and water resource development project that will increase beneficial recharge to the Upper Floridan aquifer, prevent potential minimum flow and level (MFL) impacts, and improve water quality in the Madison Blue Springs Spring-shed and surrounding area. This project will also provide improved flood protection and natural resource restoration in the focus areas. Up to six existing drainage wells will be rehabilitated or replaced to improve aquifer recharge capabilities. The original wells were installed decades ago, primarily for drainage, but also to provide a recharge benefit. Over time these wells have become ineffective due to clogging, lack of maintenance, and/or nonuse.” The way these drainage wells work is by allowing excess water to drain directly into the aquifer. This project is to improve these wells by treating and filtering the water to remove bacteria and foreign matter before it enters back into the aquifer. “Nestle Waters has a vested interest in this project. We are pleased to offer our expertise and funding,” said Kent Koptiuch, Natural Resource Manager for Nestle Waters. The entire project, if approved by the Department of Environmental Protection, will take three to four years total to complete. The SRWMD will be submitting the funding request for the project this month. A decision should be made by the end of the summer. A motion was made to approve the County's commitment to this project and was passed unanimously.

Other business for the Commissioners included the consent agenda, consisting of six different Sheriff's Department confiscated currency expenditures totaling $8,264.44. The consent agenda was passed unanimously.

Ann Vickers from Certified Service Center, Inc. addressed the Commissioners via phone to seek another extension of time to complete pre-closure requirements for the construction of the service center. Vickers told the Commissioners she is still waiting on a loan commitment letter from her bank. Approximately $30,000 has been spent on the project already. “No one is beating down the door for this property,” said Commissioner Ronnie Moore. The Commissioners agreed to extend the deadline to Thursday, August 31.

The Commissioners heard from Sheriff Ben Stewart who informed the Board that the Baker Act transport plan was on schedule to meet the Saturday, July 1 deadline. Commissioner Ronnie Moore informed the Board that he had a good meeting with the neighborhood crime watch in Greenville.

A proclamation recognizing Mother's Day was passed.

Jamie Willoughby, County Director of Mosquito Control, addressed the Board about complaints his office had received about mosquitos in southern Madison County in the San Pedro Bay area. A wildfire earlier in April, followed by heavy rains resulted in a great deal of standing water. Willoughby requested authorization to begin spraying from Mosely Hall Road to US Highway 221. The Board authorized spraying to begin immediately.

The next meeting of the Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m., in the Courthouse Annex building, located at 229 SW Pickney St., in Madison.