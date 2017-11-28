Nestle waters manager becomes chamber board member

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In mid-July, the Madison County Florida Chamber of Commerce announced that Aaron LeGars, factory manager of the Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) bottling plant in Lee, was the

newest board member.

LeGars relocated to Madison from Framingham, Ma. in February to serve as Nestlé Waters’ factory manager at the facility, which employs some 175 area residents. He brings an extensive background in business and manufacturing management, having previously served as an operations manager, business unit manager, HR manager and production supervisor for Nestlé Waters.

“We are fortunate to have Aaron join our Board of Directors,” said Phyllis Williams, executive director of the Madison County Florida Chamber of Commerce. “He came to us eager to get involved in the community, and I have no doubt he will make a lasting and positive impact through his leadership.”

In Framingham, LeGars served on the boards of the Metro West Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Tri-County.

“I am very thankful to join the Board and have the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the community,” said LeGars. “I look forward to doing my part as we work together to make Madison a wonderful place to live and do business,” Aaron is originally from Pennsylvania and moved to Lake City, Fl., with his wife and daughter to serve the communities within his boundaries.

When asked why taking a position as general factory manager is so important, his response was simple. “[It's] a combination of 20 years of hard work, that's for sure.” said LaGars.