Nellie Mae “Long Lady” Davis passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, at Lake Park of Madison Nursing Home.

She was born Apr. 1, 1925 to Enoch Mosley and Eliza Hall. She was the “baby girl” of 13 children. She was affectionately called “Nellie Blye” by her closest friends.

She attended Madison County public schools. She was converted at an early age and joined Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, in Madison. Later in life, she became a Jehovah Witness and served until Jehovah God called her home. Nellie Mae was joined in holy matrimony to Seward E. Hamilton on Sep. 25, 1954.

She worked at Gold Kist, provided nursing care and was a cook and maid. Her legacy of motherhood skills was extended through her years as a foster parent to numerous children in the State of Florida Foster Care system, from which, she received numerous honors, including an outpouring of love.

Nellie Mae was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings. Also, preceding her in death were four of her beloved children: Herbert (Patricia) Simmons, Willie (JoAnne) Frazier, Redell Hamilton, and Donald Williams.

Nellie Mae leaves to mourn and cherish her memory six devoted sons: Lennon (Annie J) Davis, of Tallahassee; Dr. Seward (Denese) Hamilton, Jr., of Lloyd; Ronald Williams, of Madison; Bobby Williams and family, of Lauderhills; Robby Williams, of Tallahassee; and Phillip Hamilton; one devoted daughter: Betty Gardner, of Tallahassee; 16 devoted grandchildren: Patricia Simmons, Willie Frazier, Derick (Michelle) Frazier, Melinda Michelle Arnold (whom she raised from birth), Clinton (Tamiqua) Davis, Victor Davis, Lyndric Harris, Yvette (Marcus) Stennett, Willie (Lailoni) Gardner IV, Danielle (Brandon) Neal, Seward (Cherie) Hamilton III, Thoreau (Ayanna) Hamilton, Irene (Allen) Pope, Tanzana Williams, Bobby Williams, and Robby Williams; 18 devoted great-grandchildren: DeMecia Frazier, Tidossi Frazier, Jasmine Arnold, Marilyn Edmonds, Takeia Davis, Shanise Davis, Wesley Davis, Anderson Stennett, Ciera Stennett, Shantel Neal, Shemar Neal, Willie Gardner V, Jauree Hamilton, Dia Hamilton, Imani Hamilton, Kari Hamilton, Asha Pope and Aria Pope (Tanzana’s children); two devoted sister-in-laws: Carrie Hamilton and Lillie Mae Hamilton; four nieces: Estella (Paul) Cosby of Jacksonville; Eliza Deyounks of Fort Lauderdale; Bebetha Whitfield of Burbank, Ca., and Maggie Hall Fudge of Perry; one nephew: Albert Hall of Perry; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Funeral services for Nellie Mae “Long Lady” Davis will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m., at Cooks & Cooper Chapel, located at 162 SW Third Ave, in Madison. The visitation will between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, at Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home.