Mr. Ned (Flutbo) Johnson, son of the late William and Ellen Johnson, was born January 28, 1928. He was the youngest of seven children born and raised in Madison, Fla. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age while at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Ned was united in holy matrimony to the late Roberta Johnson in Quitman, Ga. on Aug. 3, 1947. To this union of 68 years, six children were born. He later joined his wife and family in faithful worship and service at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church under the leadership of the late Reverend E.O. Gilliam.

Ned will be remembered among his family and friends as a joyful, strong provider for his family. A hard worker, Ned cherished the time spent fishing, hunting and gardening. After several years of employment with GoldKist Poultry, he retired, but continued to work hard in the community, performing odd jobs and lawn maintenance for family and friends.

On the evening of Monday, Oct. 28, his beloved Roberta's birthday, Ned answered the Master's call to come home to eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta, and grandson, Jerome Isaac Johnson.

Mr. Johnson leaves to mourn two sons: Nathaniel (Mamie) Johnson, of Columbus, Ga. and Robert (Annette) Johnson, of Madison; four daughters: Rosa (Sammie) Smith, of Lake City, Fla.; Cora Johnson, of Madison; Juanita Johnson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and Connie (Garry) Gurley, also of Tallahassee; six surviving grandchildren: Michelle, Sean, Nicole, Natalie, LaRonya and Sarah; six great grandchildren: William, Kirsten, Faith, Molasia, Amiria and Skylaar; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME #1 Church, in Madison. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME #1 Church, in Madison. Professional mortuary services are entrusted to Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home Inc. of Jasper, Fla.