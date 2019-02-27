National Wild Turkey Federation event set for March 2

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 17th annual National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Hunting Heritage Event, for the Madison County Chapter, is set for Saturday, March 2, at the Madison County Central School cafeteria.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. Attendees will be able to begin bidding on the silent auction items, view the live auction items and may play games at the raffle booths, in order to win chances on the many guns that will be given away during the night. Shotguns, rifles, turkey calls, artwork and other various items are available to win or purchase throughout the night. The seafood buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the live auction and drawings for the raffle winners. A total of 18 guns were given away last year.

This is truly an event you don't want to miss. Single ticket prices are $60 with couple tickets being $100. Jakes tickets are only $25 and for those under the age of six, just $15. Sponsor tickets are $275 and sponsor couple tickets are $310 (A sponsor will also have their name displayed throughout the night on the overhead projector as well as have a chance to win a gun, during a separate raffle just for the sponsors).

The money from the ticket sales helps the NWTF conserve and enhances critical upland wildlife habitats and the conservation of the wild turkey. The money that is raised during the Madison County NWTF banquet that evening will stay in Madison County or go to the State of Florida Chapter.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about NWTF, call Wally Davis at (850) 673-6630.