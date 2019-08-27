National Senior Citizens Day celebrated

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was an hour of fun and fellowship as a number of Madison County senior citizens celebrated National Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The celebration was accompanied by information provided by Marquesas "MJ" Blimes, of Ability 1st.

Celebrated annually on Aug. 21, National Senior Citizens Day recognizes the elderly of this great nation, and their achievements. Proclamation 5847, which declared Aug. 21 as National Senior Citizens Day, was signed by President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 19, 1988.

At 10:30 a.m., Blimes greeted the seniors of Madison County and gave a rundown of her job and how Ability 1st can help them if they're in need. Through Ability 1st's Access to Independence program, ramps, half-steps and other supplies are available to those who apply for the services at no cost, giving the individual the ability to live independently, safely and comfortably.

Ability 1st frequently builds ramps or half-steps for those in need with the help of the Madison Rotary Club, Madison First Baptist Church's Mission Possible and other individuals who help donate supplies and the manpower. The usual turn around for getting an access point built is rather quick, compared to neighboring counties.

If you're a senior in need of a ramp, half-step access point or other supplies, you're invited to call Ability 1st at (850) 575-9621.

Before MJ left, the seniors participated in a game called "Name That Tune." Tunes, such as "My Girl" by The Temptations, "Burnin' Love" by Elvis Presley, and other great hits had the seniors moving, grooving and smiling.