National: bank scam spreads

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

There is a new scam spreading across the nation targeting Wells Fargo bank customers. In this scam, customers are contacted by phone in an attempt to gather personal information. Local Wells Fargo Branch Manager Pamela Campbell said she has not had any complaints from local customers. Other parts of the country have been affected, prompting Wells Fargo to issue a warning.

“We are aware of the situation,” said Wells Fargo spokesman, Michael Gray. “We suggest no one give any personal information over an unsolicited phone call. [You should] call the toll free number on the back of your [bank] card, or go to wellsfargo.com if you have any concerns about your account.” If a customer receives one of these calls or has a concern about their Wells Fargo account, the best way to address those concerns is to go to the customer's local branch where the bank employees know the customer. “We value the personal relationship people develop with their banker over the years, and sometimes over several generations,” said Gray.

A good rule of thumb to remember is a bank will likely have all the necessary information. There is very little need to ask for personal information over the phone. If asked, have the person on the other end of the call read to you your information and tell them you will verify if it is correct. A better course of action could be to simply hang up.