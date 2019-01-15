Nathan H. Newman, 81, a longtime resident of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his son's home in Live Oak, Fla., surrounded by his family. Nathan was born March 12, 1937, in Dowling Park, Fla. to Lawrence Cross Newman and Katie Richardson Newman.

Mr. Newman was of the Baptist faith and attended New Macedonia Baptist Church in Greenville. Nathan spent his early years in a variety of trades including insurance agent for Independent Life and the State Road Dept. In 1977, he and his sister's family opened a business supplying kindling fat wood for Orvis Corp for over 20 years. He retired from the county of Madison in 2015 after 15 years of service. Family was a very important part of his life; they would gather each month at his home for a feast he had prepared. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing poker with his family.

Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Newman; his parents, Lawrence and Katie Newman; his brothers: Junior and Norman; and his sisters: Ruby Arnold, Ruth Clark and Georgia Braswell.

Mr. Newman is survived by his children: Randy Newman (Deidra); David Newman (Kathy); and Vicki Bice (Ernie); his dedicated longtime companion, Ms. Doris Boothe; his brother, Ronald Newman (JoAnn); sister-in-law, Betty Newman; sister-in-law, Joyce Bradshaw; brother-in-law, Earl Bradshaw (Lena); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Rev. James Carrier officiating. Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. The family received friends from 2 p.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com