Nancy Taylor joins staff

Nancy Taylor has joined the staff of Greene Publishing, Inc. as a reporter. Nancy is a graduate of Madison County High School, North Florida Junior College and Berry College in Rome, GA where she received her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in business and extensive coursework in education.

Nancy comes to us following 18 years of teaching at New Testament Christian School.

Nancy is married to Phillip Taylor, a math instructor at North Florida Community College. They have two daughters – Sara, a junior at University of North Florida; and Erin, a freshman at New Testament Christian School. She is the daughter of Joe and Jane McClung of Madison, and the daughter-in-law of Johnny and Margaret Taylor of Madison.

Nancy and her family are active members of New Testament Christian Center, where Nancy sings on the praise team and does sign language for the music service.

When she’s not working or following her girls to their school activities, she loves to read, scrapbook, travel, and spend time with friends and family.