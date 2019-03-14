Myron Caswell Green, age 64, of Jasper, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa, Fla.

Myron was born in Hollywood, Fla. on Feb. 8, 1955, to Mallory C. and Effie Stewart Green. He lived most of his life in Hamilton County. Myron met and married the love of his life, Charlotte Walker, and together they shared 46 years of ups-and-downs and a love that withstood the test of time.

Myron worked for the State of Florida for 18 years in prison maintenance. Upon retiring from the prison, Myron and family formally opened Green's Sales and Service. Because of Myron and Charlotte, who were both known for their generosity and helping people, the business came to be a leading repair and sales service business for the folks in the Tri-County area and beyond. He was blessed to have his son, Matt, on board to take on the day to day operations when he had to step away.

Myron always had a smile to share, no matter what he faced, and his diagnosis was not the end for him, but just another opportunity to meet and make new friends. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Myron was a beloved member of Corinth Baptist Church and the community at large.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Green; his daughter, Cindy Green; his two sons: Mark Green and Matt Green; his sister, Evelyn Green Davis; and his four grandchildren: Kaden, Lacey, Brayden and Ramsey.

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 8, at Corinth Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Harry T. Reid Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.