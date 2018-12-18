Mullet tournament announced

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Golf and Country Club is excited to announce that a mullet tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, with tee times at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Three-person teams will be formed to play in a super-ball format. Entry is $50 per person, which will include one mulligan. Lunch will include fresh fried mullet/backbone, cheese grits and hushpuppies.

For questions or to sign up, call the pro-shop at (850) 973-6701 or Kayla Meador at (850) 464-6299. The Madison Golf and Country Club is located at 445 SW Country Club Rd., in Madison.