Mt. Zion to host fundraiser

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In an effort to raise money for a youth department trip, Mt. Zion A.M.E. of Cherry Lake, is planning a fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 8. Everybody is invited to come to the lawn of the Madison County Courthouse and support Mt Zion's youth department.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Cherry Lake will be selling hamburgers and cheeseburgers made with 100 percent fresh ground beef with fries and a drink. Hot wings and barbecue wings, with a side of fries and a drink, will also be available for purchase on the courthouse lawn.

For just five dollars, you can purchase a hamburger or cheeseburger with a side of fries and a drink. For six dollars, you can purchase your choice of wings, also with a side of fries and a drink. Dessert will also be available to satisfy the average sweet tooth. A slice of homemade cake will be available for only two dollars.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will go towards helping the church's youth department attend Black Heritage Weekend, in Jacksonville, Fla. The event will consist of academic, music and sports competitions for youth from Pensacola, Fla. to the Bahamas. For more information, call Mrs. Murphy at (850) 464-1688. The Madison County Courthouse is located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 90 and Range Ave., in Madison.