Mt. Zion AME Church, in Cherry Lake, is sponsoring a “Women in History” program on Sunday, March 24, beginning at 11 a.m.

Mt. Zion is inviting everyone to come out and help them have a wonderful time praising and thanking God for his many blessings down through the many years of service to humanity. Mt. Zion thanks you in advance for your prayers and warm wishes. The church is located at 407 NE Mt. Zion Church Ave., in Cherry Lake.