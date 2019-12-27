Mr. Michael Ryan Andrews, age 50, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Madison, Fla.

A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, in Madison.

He was born in Atlantic City, N.J. He had lived part-time for the past eight years coming to Madison from Homestead, Fla. He was a member of First Baptist Church and Men’s Brotherhood. Michael was not afraid of anything. He loved to fish and could catch a bass in a puddle. Michael loved to make people laugh and he loved his family.

Michael is survived by his parents, Dennis and Thelma DeHart; his daughters: Caitlin Anderson, of Cookeville, Tenn.; and Briana Angelin; and a son, Anthony Angelin, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one brother, Billy Andrews and wife, Jamie, of Madison; two sisters: June and her husband, Roger Malin of Lancaster, Penn.; and Julie Byers, of Boiling Springs, Penn.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home, of Madison, cared for the family.