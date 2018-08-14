Mr. Carradine Dewey “C. D.” Agner, Jr.

Carradine Dewey Agner Jr. (C.D.) was born on July 22, 1926, and left this temporary home on Friday Aug. 10, 2018. A native of Madison County, he was loved by all who crossed his path. He went by many names: Daddy, Granddaddy, Uncle C.D., C.D. and First Sarge, just to name a few. He spent his life serving the Lord and his prayers rained love on all ears that they fell upon. One of his favorite civic organizations was the Masonic Lodge. He was a 69 year member of the Madison Masonic Lodge, number 11 and was Worshipful Master in 1969. He was also a 30 year member of Eastern Star and served as the Worthy Patron. In addition to serving on many different committees at Pine Grove Baptist Church (cemetery, training union director, building and grounds, homecoming and social), he was a member of the Shriners, American Legion and Scottish Rite (32 level). He started his active duty military career during the Korean Conflict for two years as a Military Policeman at Company C, Camp Gordon, Ga. Then, he served in the Army Reserve Unit in Madison County for 31 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, Ann Agner; their two daughters: Suzanne Lasseter and husband, Trent; Judy Lundell and husband, John; five grandchildren: Crystal, Sonny (wife Teri), Stacey (husband Adam), April, and Melissa; and three great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Christopher, and Hanna. He was loved dearly by his brothers and sisters: Virginia Nell Dobbs, of Madison; Viria Susan Agner, of California; Jimmy Martin Agner (wife Bonnie), of Tennessee; Hilda Dixon (husband Jimmy), of Madison; Diana Rehberg (husband Wayne), of Madison; and Lewis Agner (wife Cassandra), of Cantonment. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Martone, of Ohio. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Farming was not only his passion, but his career. He was a farmer of all kinds (pine trees, pigs, cows, chickens, turkeys, ducks, corn, watermelons, cane, squash and soybeans). His love of animals and appreciation for all of God’s Earth shone through in everything that he did.

He was a gentle giant and a man full of wisdom that will live on forever in the minds of everyone he met. Some of his pieces of wisdom (Granddaddy-isms) included: “You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar,” “Make a good day,” “Getting old isn’t for sissies,” “Be like a duck,” and “Let’s make a party.”

A man full of compassion, love and understanding, it is without a doubt, that the good Lord welcomed him at the pearly gates saying, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”