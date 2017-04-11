MPD returns to headquarters

Story Submitted

The City of Madison’s Police Department returned to its building on Monday, April 10, following almost four weeks of being headquartered at city hall.

The Police Department vacated its building in mid-March, due to suspected sewer gas and mold. The building now has been declared free of the contaminants following remediation conducted by Regulatory Compliance Services, Inc., of Jacksonville Beach.

Regulatory Compliance Services used smoke-testing to locate leaks in sewer pipes and air tests to search for hot spots. Work crews encapsulated the first and second floors of the building and positioned dehumidifiers and air-scrubbers to clean the air. Leaky pipes were repaired, and an open sewer pipe was capped.

All police personnel underwent medical examinations as a precaution. No adverse effects from the contaminants were found.