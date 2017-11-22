Mother Elmar Green, 86, lifted her hand, waved and peacefully entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 18. Green was the tenth of thirteen children. She was born to the union of John and Carrie Cooks on May 20, 1931, in Madison.

Green attended public school in Madison County. When she reached adulthood, she moved to Jacksonville, where she met and married Frank Green. Elmar and Frank Green raised seven children together and later settled in Daytona Beach, Fl.

In 1955, Mother Green was a founding member of Madison Heights Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She was well-known for her service as the President of the Usher Board at Madison Heights COGIC and as President of the St. Augustine District Usher Board. Years later, Green was installed as Church Mother. Mother Green worked as a cafeteria manager for Volusia County School Board for 29 years. She was also the first African-American cashier for Sears and Roebuck in Daytona Beach, Fl., where she worked for 18 years. After retiring, Green worked for Publix part-time, for eight years.

Green leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Elder Frank Green (Roberta) of Tallassee, Al., Alveda Miller, Constance Green and Anthony Greene, all of Daytona Beach, Fl., and Carrie Green and Elder Anita Wilson, both of Pembroke Pines, Fl.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The funeral for Mother Elmar Green will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Pineland Missionary Baptist Church, located at 205 SE County Camp Road, in Madison. The visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 at Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home, located at 162 SW Third Ave, in Madison.