Most Wanted: Ashley Nicole Penton

Name: Ashley Nicole Penton

Age: 34

HT: 5'5"

WT: 160 lb

Wanted for: Failure to appear on an original charge of DUI

The Most Wanted is published every Friday in The Madison Enterprise-Recorder and will include an individual from Madison County's active warrant list or a wanted person believed to be in Madison County.

If you have any information concerning any of these crimes, or know the whereabouts of the wanted individual, please contact one of the following agencies: Madison County Sheriff's Office at (850) 973-4001 or the Madison Police Department at (850) 973-5077.

Information on these individuals is printed as given each week by the Madison County Sheriff's Office or another law enforcement agency. The person or persons featured are chosen by the agency making the request for him/her to be run in this feature. Neither this newspaper, nor any member of its staff, determines which individual(s) will be featured. The appearance of an individual in this feature represents an open warrant for their arrest by local, area, state and/or federal law enforcement authorities, and it in no way is an assumption or insinuation of guilt by this newspaper or its staff. All persons are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brought to you as a public service by your Madison Enterprise-Recorder.