Montford updates county on funding requests

Selina Iglesias: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, May 11, Senator Bill Montford released a statement about the proposed budget that was passed on Monday, May 8; a budget that ensures funding for many projects in Madison County.

“Though there are many aspects of the budget that I have serious reservations about, including the statewide education funding formula, I want to highlight the local projects that my colleagues and I were able to secure,” said Montford in the press release. “Florida is a diverse state and each community’s needs vary, which is why I focus my energy on those requests that come directly from local interests. Many projects in this proposal have the potential to add tremendous value to North Florida and I was proud to help my fellow legislators see the value in these local requests.”

Despite “a conservative funding year and many funding challenges,” the following projects were funded by the Legislature:

FDOT Lighting Agreement Madison County: $41,529

Madison County Fed Sect. 5311 Rural Transit Funding: $115,461

SE Donaldson Rd From: US90 To SE Burnside Rd Reconstruction: $1,292,270

SW CR150 (SW Over St. Ave) SR20 (US 19/US 27) To: SW Seven Rd Resurfacing: $1,860,000

North Florida Community College Building 7/8 Remodel: $3,094,530

Madison County Educational Enhancement Trust Fund: $70,894

Madison CINS/FINS Program: $2,000,000