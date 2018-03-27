Moffses named Department of Health Administrator

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has announced the appointment of Madison native, Thomas Moffses, Jr., as the Administrator for the DOH in Columbia and Hamilton Counties, effective Wednesday, March 21. Moffses will be responsible for overseeing all operations, including planning, directing, developing and coordinating public health programs and activities. Moffses has served as an Emergency Management Planner for the DOH over Columbia and Hamilton Counties since 2017.

Moffses has over 30 years of experience serving the public in the areas of military operations and academics. “The department congratulates Mr. Moffses as he takes on his new role,” said Deputy Secretary for County Health Systems, Paul D. Meyers. “I am confident his leadership and administration experience in public health will continue to serve the people of Columbia and Hamilton Counties well.”

Before joining the DOH, Moffses was Superintendent of the Hamilton County School District from 2012 to 2016. Moffses was an instructor at North Florida Community College from 1997 to 2012 and a Graduate Teaching Assistant and Adjunct Professor at Valdosta State University (VSU) from 1996 to 1997. Moffses returned to VSU as an Adjunct Professor in 2016, where he will continue teaching Computer Applications and Advanced Computer Applications through the Summer term of 2018.

Moffses received his Doctor of Philosophy (ABD) in business, with an emphasis on information technology, in 2012 form Capella University, in Minneapolis, Mn. Moffses earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1996 and a Master of Science in Education in 1997, both from VSU. Moffses currently serves on the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, Florida Association of School Administrators and the Florida School Boards Association.

Moffses’ father, Thomas Moffses, Sr., was thrilled to hear his son was interviewing for the DOH position. Unfortunately, Moffses, Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 5. “I never envisioned having an opportunity of this sort. I wish my dad could have seen it. He was excited about the opportunity,” said Moffses. Moffses and his wife, Tammy, have three children: Tyler, Taylor, and Catherine.