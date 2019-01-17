MLK commemorative tribute to take place

Story Submitted

The Madison County Chapter of the Charmettes, Inc. cordially invites the community of Madison County to the 2019 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative march and program on Monday, Jan. 21. Assembly for the commemorative march will occur at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, located at 576 Dade St., in Madison. The march will proceed to the Madison County Courthouse, which is located at the intersection of Range Ave. and E Base St., in Madison, where the program will begin at 11 a.m.