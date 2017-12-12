Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports they are actively investigating a missing/endangered juvenile that secretly left the Madison County Youth Ranch by climbing through a window and has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, Dec. 2.

The missing juvenile, Izyziah Joy Harding, is 17 years of age and is originally from the Sanford, Fl. area. Harding is further described as black female, 17 years of age, 5’0”, and 90-100 lbs. Harding’s hair style is shaved on the sides and back and additional information received includes that she may have brown and blonde extensions added to the top of her hair that are approximately shoulder length. Harding regularly wears what is described as “big tribal” type earrings.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that any person who may have seen Harding or has additional information as to her whereabouts to please notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 973-4001 or their nearest law enforcement agency.