Miss Relay for Life Pageant this Sunday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 2018 Miss Relay for Life Pageant will take place on Sunday, Apr. 15, beginning at 3 p.m. The Pageant will be at North Florida Community College (NFCC) Van H. Priest Auditorium, located on Hamilton and Sentinel Way, on the hill behind NFCC's campus.

The age divisions are as follows: Infant Miss (birth-12 months), baby miss (13-23 months), toddler miss (ages 2-3), tiny miss (ages 4-5), little miss (ages 6-7), junior miss (ages 8-9), pre-teen miss (ages 10-12), teen miss (13-15), miss relay for life (ages 16-21, not married and with no children).

Each division queen will receive a custom crown, sash, trophy and a gift bag. All division runners-up will receive a medal and gift bag. All division winners will receive a medal and treat certificate. Contestants who do not place will receive a medal and a goody bag. The one contestant who raises the most money beyond her entry fee for Relay for Life will receive $50, a trophy, a crown, a sash, and will be crowned Miss Relay for Life Charity Queen. The winning contestant must have raised at least $200 above the entry fee.

The Miss Relay for Life Popularity Queen award goes to the contestant who has the most one dollar votes on the day of the pageant. There will be a bag with each contestant’s name on it at the front door. Audience members are asked to vote for their favorite contestant. The person with the most money in their bag will be crowned Miss Relay for Life Popularity Queen will receive a sash and a trophy.

For information about admission, you may call Danyel Rucker at (850) 673-8539 or email her at danyelrucker@hotmail.com.