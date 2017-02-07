Miss Madison County Pageant to highlight Saturday morning and afternoon

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County's children and sophisticated young ladies will take the stage this Saturday, Feb. 11, for a chance to become part of Madison County's next "royal family."

The "Baby to Junior Miss" pageant will be held at the Madison County Central School, on Hwy 90 West,

on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The audience will watch as children, ranging from birth - 12 years old, will put on their best attire and smile in order to compete in their various age categories.

Queens, Kings and their respective courts, will be chosen in each age division. Each age division will also see a winner named in the optional categories of Miss Photogenic, Prettiest Dress, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Smile and Best Stage Presence.

General admission is $6, students $3 and children three and under are free.

Saturday afternoon will find the audience captivated by the Miss and Teen Miss contestants vying for the coveted annual Miss and Teen Miss Madison County titles. The afternoon will begin at 4 p.m., also held at the Madison County Central School.

As the pageant unfolds, family and friends will watch as the Teen Miss contestants compete in sportswear and evening gown competitions and the Miss contestants compete in casual wear and evening gown competitions.

The evening will conclude with the grand finale of the crowning of the new 2017 Miss and Teen Miss Madison County.

So, come and support the outstanding youth of Madison County for what is to be a day of sheer elegance and sophistication.