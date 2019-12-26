Miss Madison County Pageant set for Feb. 8 Applications now accepted NFC sponsors pageant by giving Miss Madison County a $500 scholarship

Cheltsie Holbrook

cheltsie@greenepublishing.com

Applications for the annual Miss Madison County Pageant are now available and plans for the 2020 pageant are underway. The Miss Madison County Pageants will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at North Florida College’s Van H. Priest auditorium. This year’s pageants will include age divisions from birth through 50 years old and up.

The Baby to Junior Miss Madison County Pageant will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. The age divisions are: 0-11 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 12-23 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 2-3 years old (separate division for boys and girls); 4-6 years old; 7-9 years old; and 10-12 years old. Each girl/boy will compete in the “formal wear” competition, with optionals available for Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire and Best Stage Presence. New this year is another optional, Casual Wear. For casual wear, each contestant will pick an outfit of their choice and model it on stage.

The Teen Miss, Miss, Ms. and Glamma Madison County Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. that same day. The Teen Miss Madison division is for girls ages 13-15 years old. Each young lady will compete in a sportswear and an evening gown competition.

The Miss Madison County division is for girls ages 16-23. The Miss contestants will be judged during a private interview, a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition. The Ms. Madison County division is for women ages 24-49. The Ms. contestants will be judged during a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition. The Glamma Ms. Madison County division is for women 50 years old and older. The Glamma contestants will be judged during a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition. All contestants for all four divisions also have the option of entering the optional divisions of: Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire and Best Stage Presence. New this year is the optional category of talent. All four divisions will have the opportunity to participate in the talent optional where they will have the opportunity to show their talent to the judges and audience.

Every contestant will receive a trophy and the queens in each division will receive a crown, trophy and sash.

Also this year, the Miss Madison County contestants have a chance to win a scholarship. The lucky young lady who is crowned Miss Madison County 2020 will receive a $500 college scholarship to North Florida College.

The deadline to enter the pageant is Tuesday, Jan. 21. Applications may be picked up at the Greene Publishing, Inc. office and at Becky’s Dance Steps Studio, or one can be emailed to you.

For more information please contact the pageant chair, Cheltsie Holbrook, at (850) 973-4141, (850) 464-2315 or email Holbrook at cheltsieliz@gmail.com. Also visit the Miss Madison County Pageant Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MissMadisonCounty.