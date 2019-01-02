Miss Madison County Pageant set for Feb. 23 Applications now accepted • $500 scholarship for Miss winner

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Applications for the annual Miss Madison County Pageant are now available and plans for the 2019 pageant are underway. The Miss Madison County Pageants will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Madison County Central School auditorium. This year's pageants will include age divisions from birth through 23 years old.

The Baby to Junior Miss Madison County Pageant will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. The age divisions are: 0-11 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 12-23 months old (separate division for boys and girls); 2-3 years old (separate division for boys and girls); 4-6 years old; 7-9 years old; and 10-12 years old. Each girl/boy will compete in the "formal wear" competition, with options available for Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire and Best Stage Presence.

The Miss Madison and Teen Miss Madison County Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. that same day. The Teen Miss Madison division is for girls ages 13-15 years old. Each young lady will compete in a sportswear and an evening gown competition.

The Miss Madison County division is for girls ages 16-23. The contestants will be judged during a private interview, a casual wear competition and an evening gown competition. Both Miss and Teen Miss contestants also have the option of entering the optional divisions of: Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire and Best Stage Presence.

Every contestant will receive a trophy and the queens in each division will receive a crown, trophy and sash.

Also this year, the Miss Madison County contestants have a chance to win a scholarship. The lucky young lady who is crowned Miss Madison County 2019 will receive a $500 college scholarship.

Another new thing added to this year’s pageant is professional photographer, Lindsi Jones Photography, will be at both morning and afternoon pageants and will be available to take professional pictures of the contestants in their beauty wear attire. She will have special packages available, starting at a low price of $35.

The deadline to enter the pageant is Tuesday, Feb. 5. Applications may be picked up at the Greene Publishing, Inc. office and at Becky's Dance Steps Studio, or one can be emailed to you.

For more information please contact the pageant chair, Cheltsie Holbrook, at (850) 973-4141, (850) 464-2315 or email Holbrook at cheltsieliz@gmail.com. Also visit the Miss Madison County Pageant Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MissMadisonCounty.