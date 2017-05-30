Minor crash on Colin Kelly Hwy.

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, May 25, at approximately 1:50 p.m. a white 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Jackie Roebuck, 17, of Madison collided with a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Eddie McDonald, 53, of Valdosta, Ga.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Camry was traveling north on County Road 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy.). The tractor-trailer was traveling north in front of the Camry. The tractor-trailer slowed for traffic. The Camry failed to slow, resulting in the right front of the Camry collied with the rear left of the tractor-trailer. The Camry came to a final rest on the left shoulder of County Road 145, facing north. The tractor-trailer came to a final rest on the right shoulder of County Road 145, facing north.

Roebuck was cited with following too closely. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Madison Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident.