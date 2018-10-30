Ministry seeks to bless widows

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Denny Thomas is relatively new to Madison, but his concern for widows and orphans is nothing new. Thomas moved here six years ago, after living in Pasadena, Md. for the past 21 years. Before retiring, Thomas served 28 years in the United States Coast Guard. While serving in Saigon, Vietnam, Thomas and his contingent came upon the Saigon School for Blind Girls in 1968 and the images of that encounter have never left Thomas. The young girls got to know Thomas and the others by first gently moving their fingers across the faces and necks of their visitors so they could imagine their appearance.

Thomas and his fellow servicemen donated a refrigerator to the school and helped one of the girls travel to the United States to further her education. Many years passed, but as Thomas grew closer to the Lord, he felt there was something missing; something that needed his attention and would be pleasing to God. As Thomas visited various churches and studied the scriptures, it became clear to him that a vital organization was often missing from the modern church. Passages from Acts 6 and James 1, confirmed to Thomas that widows and orphans are often not included in the various ministries of the local church. Acts 6 tells of the formation of one of the earliest church ministries, which was the feeding and care of widows who were being overlooked in the daily ministry of the church. James goes on to describe pure religion to be exercised in the visitation and care for widows and orphans.

In 2005, with this new passion burning within him, Thomas formed a "club that doesn't meet," which he called W.O.N.D.E.R.S., standing for Widows and Orphans Never Denied Everlasting Reasonable Services. The "club" is made up of volunteers who are working with widows within a community. They communicate their needs and ideas by phone or email so that meeting isn't necessary. The ministry is funded through volunteers and donations from area churches and all funds are used for widows. The ministry functions in a unique manner. Once widows have been identified through local churches, a W.O.N.D.E.R.S. volunteer will take them to lunch, take them grocery shopping and access any needs the widow may have in their home. Their lunch and groceries are bought by the volunteer, who will also make arrangements for important repairs or other needs they become aware of during their visit.

While this is very helpful, it doesn't end there. Volunteers have a questionnaire that widows fill out that helps them to serve them in other ways, like providing social activities through Bible studies and birthday and Christmas celebrations. Birthday cards contain cash and a cake is sure to be enjoyed, while Christmas gifts can be expected as well. All of these things contribute to brightening the day of a widow and often creates lasting friendships that bless them for years to come. The additional help also lightens the load that often accompanies aging without the support of a spouse.

Thomas hopes to see this ministry take hold throughout Madison County. Several volunteers are already helping local widows and Thomas has plans to feed 100 widows in January and is asking that the local churches assist him in locating the widows who would enjoy a night out and a free meal. "I see this as a ministry to help the churches to reach and serve their widows," said Thomas. O'Neals' Country Buffet will be hosting the dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Times will be announced at a later date.

If you have questions, or your church or civic organization would like to help in this effort, contact W.O.N.D.E.R.S. ministry at hisinservice@hughes.net or ellensparadise@yahoo.com.