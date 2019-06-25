Mildred Davis Agner, age 92, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Madison, Fla.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at Barbara Memorial Church. Interment followed in the Barbara Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

She was a lifelong resident of Madison County, Fla. Mildred was a Charter Member of Barbara Memorial Church. She was a secretary for Dr. W. Johnson Bibb. She was employed by Copeland Gas at one time.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. Willie James and Fannie Lou Pulliam Agner; seven brothers: Roy Agner; Rev. James Agner, Sr.; Joe Dean Agner, Sr.; John P. Agner; Alex Agner; Arthur Paul Agner and Cole Agner.

She is survived by three brothers: Rev. Robbie Agner; Sam Agner; Walter Agner; two sisters: Joyce Williams and Shellie Duran; along with many nieces and nephews.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com