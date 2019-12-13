Mike and Zac Coe: A special bond

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

It can be a very special relationship, the relationship between a coach and the student-athletes he/she mentors. However, when that relationship is also a relationship between a parent and child, it can bring about an entirely new dynamic. It can sometimes appear to be a tightrope. The coach doesn’t want even the appearance of favoritism toward their child. At the same time, the coach doesn’t want to put an undue amount of pressure and higher expectations on their child in order to avoid that appearance of favoritism; even if it is merely perceived. It is clear that Madison County High School (MCHS) Head Coach Mike Coe and his son, senior offensive lineman Zac Coe have managed to walk that tightrope with great success.

The elder Coe is quick to point out that Zac received no favoritism in any way during his time as a Cowboy. “I always allowed Zac’s offensive line coaches to coach him and coach him hard,” said Coach Coe. “I think anybody that played for us would tell you, Zac wasn’t treated any differently.”

For any father, it can be a source of pride to see one’s son excel at any activity. Being able to take part in that activity and contributing to one’s own child’s success is a rare blessing, indeed. “What a blessing it was to coach Zac though. I grew up without my dad in my life, he never once saw me play a game. That hurt and stung for a very long time. So, for the good Lord to bless me and allow me to not only never miss one of his games, but to share the last three years with him, wow, what a blessing.”

From the standpoint of a son, playing for his father, the pressures can be great, but the reward can be even greater. “Nothing is better than playing for my dad and winning three straight state titles with him by my side,” said Zac. “There were some rough times but I would not take back not one moment as a Cowboy with my dad as my coach.”

As one can imagine, playing a final game under this unique circumstance can be a poignant moment. As the state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, drew to a close and both Mike and Zac realized their time as coach and athlete was coming to a close, they shared a special embrace. “I was thinking before the game and felt that I would think ‘it’s over’ but when I hugged my dad I just soaked in the moment and thought to myself, ‘we did it, and it’s been a heck of a ride,'” said Zac. “I was just so proud of the whole team because no one thought we could do it again and it’s something we took pride in. We had the ‘us against the world mentality’ but words cannot explain what was going through my mind. What really got me was when I looked at my brothers on the field and then I looked at the fans and just how our community came together and it was just an amazing moment in my life, and I cannot wait to share these memories with my kids.”

“At the end of the game, I just told [Zac] I loved him and that I was so proud to be his dad and to call him my son,” said Coach Coe.

Zac has received an offer to continue his football career and has made a commitment to play football at Valdosta State University, while pursuing a degree in physical education. “I also cannot wait to win some more rings with Coach Goff at Valdosta State,” added Zac.

Having his son continue to follow in his footsteps would, no doubt, be yet another source of pride for Coach Coe. “I have a sneaking suspicion it will not be the last time he is on the sidelines with me, it just may be he is in coaching gear and not pads and a helmet,” said Coach Coe.

The world should probably get used to the idea of a highly successful “Coach Coe.” There will likely be one, or perhaps two, on the sidelines for many years to come.