Midway Baptist Church holds annual fish fry

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, church members, family and friends packed the fellowship hall (and overflow areas) for Midway Baptist Church’s annual pre-Thanksgiving fish fry.

Members of the church spent much of the day preparing for the feast to come later that evening. The fryers were kept busy with fish, fries and hushpuppies, and others were busy preparing side dishes of cole slaw, baked beans, and other vegetables. Of course, the bakers and home-cooks were preparing their desserts and other goodies to share once they arrived at the church.

Pastor Matt Thompson welcomed everyone to the dinner and said the blessing.

Then it was time for everyone to “dig in,” and dig in they did. This writer and family were even in attendance, and I have to agree: the food was delicious, and the fellowship was even better. The highlight of the evening for many was visiting with a precious lady who, due to health issues, has not been able to be out in the community much.

Needless to say, everyone left the church feeling quite full and satisfied.