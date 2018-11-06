Midnight Cry coming to Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Midnight Cry will be performing at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Group founder, Greg Day, along with his brother Chuck, penned the number one hit, “Midnight Cry,” in 1986. The song has been recorded thousands of times and has been sung all over the world.

Greg Day remembers being told by a visiting preacher that he would one day write songs that would change lives. Day was seven years old at the time. The preacher's prophetic predictions came to pass with the writing of “Midnight Cry,” which came about as a result of hearing a sermon while visiting Day's parent's church, in Adel. The sermon was entitled, “Midnight Cry.” The brothers went home and took turns writing lines back and forth. The hit song was completed in about 30 minutes. Chuck Day has gone on to write and co-write over 15 number one hits and he has written songs for many top artists, including Gold City, Rebecca St. James, Michael English, Bob Carlisle and many others.

Rev. Will Jacobs, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, is excited to share this special evening with the community. “If you love the song, “Midnight Cry,” you'll truly enjoy hearing this group sing many of the old Gospel songs, plus some new ones,” said Jacobs. There will be lots of food and fellowship following the service. Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 5022 S Hwy. 53, in Madison.