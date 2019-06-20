Midnight blaze leaves man in need

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, June 17, Sirmans Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) firefighters and Madison Fire Department (MFD) firefighters responded to a midnight fire that caused the total loss of a mobile home, located on SW Mt. Olive Church Rd., in the Sirmans community in southwest Madison County.

MFD received the call at 11:36 p.m. and arrived at approximately 12:12 a.m. Upon battling the fire and helping Sirmans extinguish the flames, MFD cleared the scene at approximately 3 a.m. MFD Chief Bruce Jordan reports no injuries.

Friends and family took to Facebook recently to ask for donations for homeowner Tony Chambers. Currently, donations of the following are being asked for: size 30/32 pants, small/medium tops, size 8 shoes/boots, basic household needs, bed linens and cooking and eating utensils. If you would like to donate to Chambers, call Tracey Kelly at (850) 464-7078.