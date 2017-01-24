Midday wreck sends one to hospital

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to a Madison Police Department report, on Monday, Jan. 23 at approximately 11:40 a.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred on the intersection of Base and Orange Streets, leading to one hospital trip and one arrest.

Annie Mae Scott, 35, of Madison was traveling west on Base Street in a 2005 Nissan Altima. Virginia Elliot, 32, of Live Oak, driving a 2006 Dodge truck south on Orange Street, entered the intersection, failed to yield, and struck Scott's vehicle in the passenger's side. The force of the impact triggered the Altima's side airbags and caused Scott's vehicle to spin 180 degrees, before finally coming to rest facing east. The crash was recorded on the in-car dash camera of a nearby Madison County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Scott was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) by Madison County EMS. Elliot was arrested for knowingly driving with a suspended license and cited for failure to yield right-of-way.

The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue, and Madison County EMS assisted with the scene.