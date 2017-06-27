Mr. Michael Wayne Wilkins, age 58, died Wednesday, June 21, in Johnson City, Tn. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Midway Baptist Church. Rev. Matt Thompson officiated. Interment followed, at Midway Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Wilkins was born in Tampa, Fl. to William Jimmy and Ann Mathis Wilkins. He grew up in Madison and lived in Bartow, Fl. and Adel, Ga. before moving to Greeneville, Tn. in 2001. He was employed as a pipe fitter and traveled extensively with his profession. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and work. He was a good cook, with a great sense of humor. He could repair and fix anything. He greatly loved his grandchildren. He was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church in Greeneville, Tn.

His mother, Ann Mathis Wilkins and one son, Michael Dustin Wilkins, predeceased him.

He is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Wilkins of Greeneville, Tn.; two sons, Joshua O’Neal and Christopher O’Neal of Greeneville; his father, Jimmy Wilkins of Lee; a brother, Billy Wilkins (Kerry) of Lakeland, Fl.; a sister, Cheryl Voyles (David) of Polk City, Fl. and his best friend and former spouse of 21 years, Myrtice Nell Wilkins of Greeneville, Tn. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Bailey Danielle Croy, Heidi Noelle O’Neal, Joshlyn Faith O’Neal, Tristan Alexander O’Neal, Whitney Allyn O’Neal, Marley Grace O’Neal, and also a grandson who is expected in August.

Beggs Funeral Home of Madison was in charge of arrangements.

