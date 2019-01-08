Michael Ray Bass passed away on Nov. 30, 2018, after a short illness with cancer in Winter Haven Hospital. He was born on Aug. 12, 1959, in Valdosta, Ga. to Thomas "Flat" Bass and Lilly Bass Moore. Michael never married. He moved from Madison to Lake Wales, Fla. many years ago and lived there until his death.

He was predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by one sister, Linda Pittman (Lamar); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike chose to donate his body to Science Care. A celebration for Michael's life was held on Friday, Dec. 7, in Lake Wales, Fla.