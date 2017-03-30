MFR to flush fire hydrants

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Fire Rescue will be flushing fire hydrants around the City, beginning on Monday, April 10. This process will take approximately two weeks to complete. The City will be flushing the hydrants Monday through Friday, before 5 p.m. Signs will be posted in the areas where the flushing will be taking place.

According to Fire Chief Bruce Jordan, the reasons for flushing the hydrants are:

Flushing removes rust and debris that accumulates in the City's water system during the year. This rust and debris could cause potential problems.

Flushing ensures the hydrant is working properly and allows the firefighters to pinpoint any problems in its operation; such as leaking, not opening or closing, etc.

Flushing hydrants is required by the Insurance Services Organization (ISO) to maintain the Fire Department's ISO rating.

If residents see dark or rusty colored water during this time, let the water run. If the water does not clear up within 15-30 minutes, call City Hall at (850) 973-5081. Care should be taken during this time while doing laundry, especially if one is washing whites or light colored clothes.