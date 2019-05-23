MFD teams up with American Red Cross

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Fire Department (MFD) and the American Red Cross have teamed up for an on-going initiative to provide safety, security and in-home peace-of-mind to Madison locals.

The North Florida Home Fire Campaign and MFD are helping to save lives by installing free smoke alarms and detectors in homes that do not have them. MFD requests that residents who do not have smoke detectors and alarms should fill out a form, given to them by the American Red Cross, and a representative with the MFD will come to the home and install the detector and alarm at absolutely no cost.

MFD Fire Chief Bruce Jordan states that while there are three boxes of smoke detectors available, the influx of requests could quickly exhaust the supply. There would be a waiting list, however, for those who apply after the current supply is exhausted. Jordan also mentioned that while multiple detectors have been installed within the county's outlying municipalities, Greenville, Lee, Pinetta and Cherry Lake residents are encouraged to contact their local volunteer fire departments to help coordinate installation.

The American Red Cross is working to reduce death and injury from home fires by 25 percent by 2020. American Red Cross reports that seven people die every day from a home fire, and 36 people suffer injury every day from a home fire. American Red Cross also reports that over $7 billion in property damage occurs every year.

Through the North Florida Home Fire Campaign, 303 lives have been saved, and more than one million smoke alarms have been installed; that's 445,214 homes made safer and 972,451 youth reached through this campaign.

If you do not have a smoke detector or alarm in your home, do not hesitate to call. You may call MFD at (850) 973-5075 or visit www.redcross.org.