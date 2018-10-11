Methodist’s special session postponed

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison First United Methodist Church's special session of their Church Council that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, has been postponed to an undetermined date in November. The move was necessary due to the arrival of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. The storm's landfall occurred on the same day the meeting was planned.

The future meeting will feature a special guest speaker, Pastor Randy Mickler, who recently retired as lead pastor of the Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta, Ga., after serving for 27 years. Pastor Randy will be sharing his insight into the upcoming special 2019 General Conference, to be held next February, in St. Louis, Mo. Mickler will also discuss his leadership in the formation of the Wesleyan Covenant Association and the purpose for it. Mickler was instrumental in introducing and formulating the association in the North Georgia Annual Conference.

Along with their church leadership, Madison First United Methodist Church is opening this up to any of their church members and other local United Methodist Church members who would like to be informed about the crossroad now facing the United Methodist Church concerning the performing of homosexual marriages and ordination of gay clergy. The aim is to give information regarding critical decisions facing the church following the 2019 Special General Conference session.

Madison First United Methodist Church is located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.