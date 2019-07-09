Memory Benton McCarley, age 80, of Madison, Fla., departed this life on July 7, 2019, after battling an extended illness. Benton was born on June 20, 1939, in Spartanburg, S.C. to John and Blanche McCarley. He grew up in Clifton, S.C. and graduated from Cowpens High School. He had a passion for the game of baseball and played through his high school years and on into Junior College. He was also drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates. He went on to play for the Men's American Legion Softball League and participated in the Men's National Softball Championship in 1969.

He served in the United States Army as a drill sergeant and transitioned to the Army Reserves. He had many successful years being self-employed in the HVAC industry and received multiple awards in this industry. He has always been an avid NASCAR, Clemson Tiger and Madison County Cowboy fan. Benton loved God and his family more than anything in this world and he was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Madison.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Clarice Kay McCarley, of Madison; one son, Benji (Amy) McCarley, of Madison; one daughter, Mimi McCarley (Justin Waters), of Hazlehurst, Ga.; three grandchildren: Logan and Emmy McCarley and Brailey Sparks, all of Madison; one dog, Knox McCarley, who was his shadow and best friend; multiple brother and sister-in-laws; multiple nieces and nephews; and his bonus family, Kristie Harvey, Taylor Jordan and Addison Winningham, of Lake Park, Ga. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche McCarley, of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Rhylma Plyler, of Monroe, N.C.; and mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Estelle Bass.

A memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, located at 4611 SW CR 360, in Madison, on Saturday, July, 13, at 11 a.m. Benton has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.