Melba Campbell

Melba June Aman Campbell, 81, widow of Stuart Macdonald Campbell, died on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Hospice House, in Greenwood, SC.

Born on May 19, 1936, in Taylor County, she was a daughter of the late Winnie Jane Campbell Aman and Ebby Douglas "Doug" Aman. Melba started school in Taylor County, and at the age of 6, her family moved to South Florida. She grew up in Modello, Fl., where she graduated from South Dade High School in 1954. Melba went on to complete Nurses Training at Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Miami. On June 11, 1960, she married Stuart Macdonald "Butch" Campbell, and they moved to Egg Harbor City, NJ. They returned to Florida in 1969, where they made Vero Beach their home.

Melba's nursing career started at Indian River Medical Center, where she worked for 12 years. She also worked for the Indian River Correctional Institute and then completed her career after ten years as the Assistant Day Care Director for the Council on Aging.

Melba and her family became members of Christ by the Sea in 1969, where she taught Sunday school for ten years and has been an active member of United Methodist Women (UMW), where she has served as President a couple of times. Melba has also served on the church scholarship committee.

Working with the Garden Club, floral design, and growing friendships are how Melba spent her free time. She was a member of the National Federation of Garden Clubs, the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, the Garden Club of Indian River County and the Carissa Circle. She served as President of the Garden Club of Indian River County from 1984 to 1985. She held several offices as a member of the Carissa Circle where she had been a member since 1972. All of her work in this area earned her the honors of Flower Show Judge and Floral Design Instructor.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kyle Frank Campbell.

Surviving are her children: Kevin Stuart Campbell (Christa), of Ninety Six, SC; Kent Douglas (Kimberly) Campbell, of Vero Beach; and Anna Marie Tacon, of Lubbock, Tx; two sisters: Jerolyn Cinereski, of Gainesville; and Vicky Aman, of Eridu; one brother, Edwin Aman of Eridu; six grandchildren: Nichole (Jared Thornton) Campbell, Alexandria Campbell, Christopher Myers, Ashley Campbell, Kylie Campbell and Kaylynn Campbell; and three great-grandchildren: Eli Thornton, Bryce Campbell and Lorenzo Campbell.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 31 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, with Rev. Gil Williams officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church, 3755 Florida-A1A, Vero Beach, Fl., 32963 or to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 13035 Mt. Gilead Road, Greenville, Fl., 32331. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory of Greenwood, SC is in charge of arrangements. Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Melba’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.