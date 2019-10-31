Meet your neighbor

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

Patsy Knight is a native of Madison County and spent 20 years in Knoxville, Tenn., where she spent part of the time as a billing manager at a medical clinic. She moved back to Madison around 2009 and has been a resident of Lake Park of Madison for about six years.

Knight enjoys reading and adult coloring books and she especially enjoys a juicy episode of Dr. Pimple Popper. “I like it when she pushes that nasty, gooey stuff out of people,” said Knight. Even while watching these episodes, Knight appreciates a good Rueben sandwich.

When Knight isn't focused on books or unsightly bumps, she enjoys discussing the latest news or gossip with her fellow residents. Should you decide to visit this wonderful lady, she likes a little pineapple on her pepperoni pizza.