Meet your neighbor: Maria Sessa

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

After residing in Ocala for a short while, Maria Sessa recently moved to Madison, where her boyfriend has family. Sessa did not particularly enjoy Ocala, but her first impressions of Madison were completely positive. "Oh my gosh, it's so cute here," said Sessa. "It's like a movie set. The big city has its place, but I love this small town feel."

The first order of business after her move was finding a job. Having spent several years as a waitress, Sessa decided to land interviews with several restaurants. She made a list of places to apply based on customer reviews she read online. The top two reviews were for C&D Bistro and Grumpy's Diner. Sessa never made it to Grumpy's because she was hired immediately at the Bistro. "The people are great to work with," said Sessa. "Plus, the food here is amazing."

When Sessa is not busy serving the happy customers at the Bistro, she enjoys restoring and repurposing old furniture. "I love the creative aspect of being able to bring things back to life," said Sessa.