Meet your neighbor: Forrest McDaniel

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison native and lifetime resident Forrest McDaniel stopped by the Greene Publishing, Inc. office on Friday, Sept. 15, to drop off his football predictions for the weekly contest Pigskin Picks. The contest awards a free year's newspaper subscription or $20 to whomever picks the most winning teams.

McDaniel is an avid football fan. His favorite teams are the Florida State University Seminoles and the Dallas Cowboys.

McDaniel was born in Madison and has lived there all of his life. He is married to Barbara McDaniel, and they have five children and 15 grandchildren. McDaniel is a truck driver, by trade, but his passion and heart lies in serving the Lord. He has been a member of the Mt. Zion House of Prayer, in Madison, for nearly 30 years, and he serves as the Superintendent of Sunday School.

“I am so glad to be living in Madison and serving God,” said McDaniel.